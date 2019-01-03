A Lady’s Island man crashed his truck and fought a deputy. It didn’t end well for him

A Lady’s Island man who fought an officer near a local bar after crashing his car started the new year in jail.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a call for a collision at Sea Point Drive on Lady’s Island saw a red truck that had jumped a curb and hit several parked cars in the parking lot of Brody’s Bar and Grill just after midnight Tuesday, according to the officer’s incident report. The driver was in the parking lot bleeding from the head and being helped by someone else, the report said.
After initially sitting with the officer when asked, the man stood and insisted on leaving. The officer said the man then hit him in the side of the face when he grabbed his arm to detain him, the report said.
The officer later tackled the man before another deputy arrived to help secure handcuffs. The driver was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after being detained by police.
He was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with fleeing arrest and misdemeanor assault, county jail records show. He was charged by Beaufort Police Department for driving under suspension, without a tag and uninsured, county jail records show.
The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet don’t typically name those charge with misdemeanor offenses.
