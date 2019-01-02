Crime & Public Safety

Guns, electronics, pills were stolen from cars in this Bluffton neighborhood, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 02, 2019 03:05 PM

At least six vehicles in a Bluffton neighborhood had things stolen from them Saturday, including two firearms, according to reports from the Bluffton Police Department.

The thefts occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in Seagrass Station, where several vehicles were left unlocked, the reports said.

Among the items stolen was an AR-15 rifle, a Kel-Tec shotgun, Xanax pills, an iPad, a Samsung tablet, and a pair of Rayban sunglasses, the reports said.

Multiple cameras on different homes recorded the suspects entering the cars and taking things, the report said. One video appears to show four suspects — three males and one female — possibly in their teens in the neighborhood around 1:50 a.m. that day, a report said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

