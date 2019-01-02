Guns, electronics, pills were stolen from cars in this Bluffton neighborhood, police say

At least six vehicles in a Bluffton neighborhood had things stolen from them Saturday, including two firearms, according to reports from the Bluffton Police Department.
The thefts occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in Seagrass Station, where several vehicles were left unlocked, the reports said.
Among the items stolen was an AR-15 rifle, a Kel-Tec shotgun, Xanax pills, an iPad, a Samsung tablet, and a pair of Rayban sunglasses, the reports said.
Multiple cameras on different homes recorded the suspects entering the cars and taking things, the report said. One video appears to show four suspects — three males and one female — possibly in their teens in the neighborhood around 1:50 a.m. that day, a report said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments