Crime & Public Safety

A Bluffton home was shot at 3 times. 1 bullet went through the kid’s bedroom, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 02, 2019 03:13 PM

Gun safety tips you need to know

"Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.
By
Up Next
"Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.
By

A Bluffton home was fired on three times early New Year’s Day and one bullet struck a child’s bedroom, according to reports from the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bluffton Police arrived at Hallmark White Oak Apartments on Haigler Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the report said.

The homeowner was lying on her bed with a friend when she saw bullets hit her apartment, the report said.

The woman told police she had gotten into an argument on social media. Moments later, she said. the shots were fired through her bedroom window and her child’s bedroom wall, the reports said.

Officers found three shell casings in the parking lot and a spent round on the child’s bedroom floor, the report said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  