A Bluffton home was shot at 3 times. 1 bullet went through the kid’s bedroom, police say

A Bluffton home was fired on three times early New Year’s Day and one bullet struck a child’s bedroom, according to reports from the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Bluffton Police arrived at Hallmark White Oak Apartments on Haigler Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the report said.
The homeowner was lying on her bed with a friend when she saw bullets hit her apartment, the report said.
The woman told police she had gotten into an argument on social media. Moments later, she said. the shots were fired through her bedroom window and her child’s bedroom wall, the reports said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Officers found three shell casings in the parking lot and a spent round on the child’s bedroom floor, the report said.
Comments