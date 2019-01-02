Crime & Public Safety

Police say a medical issue caused Savannah man to die after foot chase on New Years Eve

By Lana Ferguson

January 02, 2019 01:36 PM

A Savannah Police officer reassures revelers minutes after midnight for the new year, that police tape on River Street outside the Bohemian Hotel was no cause for concern. It was later reported that police were lead on a foot chase by Charles Garrett III, 36, of Savannah from City Market and later arrested at a hotel on River Street on reports of a man with a gun. While waiting for transport, Garrett had a medical issue and died later at a Savannah hospital.
A medical issue led to the death of a 36-year-old man who died in Savannah Police Department’s custody on New Years Eve, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officers initially responded to a call at City Market about a man with a gun, the release said. Officers identified the man as Charles Garrett III of Savannah. When they approached him, he ran away and the gun fell to the ground, the release said.

Officers chased Garrett from City Market, through the Bohemian Hotel, and onto River Street.

When he was taken into custody, he complained that he was having breathing problems and was checked by EMS, who said his vitals were normal, the release said. Garrett was waiting to be taken to the hospital by police for further testing when he “experienced a medical issue which required immediate attention,” the release said.

He was taken to Memorial University Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

The GBI Crime Lab in Savannah will perform an autopsy on Garrett to determine his cause of death, the release said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

