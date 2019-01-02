Police say a medical issue caused Savannah man to die after foot chase on New Years Eve

A Savannah Police officer reassures revelers minutes after midnight for the new year, that police tape on River Street outside the Bohemian Hotel was no cause for concern. It was later reported that police were lead on a foot chase by Charles Garrett III, 36, of Savannah from City Market and later arrested at a hotel on River Street on reports of a man with a gun. While waiting for transport, Garrett had a medical issue and died later at a Savannah hospital. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com