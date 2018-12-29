Crime & Public Safety

Pedestrian killed in morning wreck on Hilton Head, police say

By Caitlin Turner

December 29, 2018 11:14 AM

Stock image
Stock image

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 278 near Wilborn Road, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Conditions surrounding the crash and any other possible injuries have not yet been released.

Traffic in the area was still slow as of 11 a.m., according to the Waze app. Bromage said that traffic was diverted as emergency crews cleared the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Caitlin Turner

Caitlin Turner is the retail and business reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked in the news industry for five years in both Ohio and South Carolina and loves the Lowcountry life.

  Comments  