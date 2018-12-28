Man robbed at gunpoint outside Bluffton store by two others, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening as he sat in his vehicle in a Bluffton store parking lot, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at La Mexicana on Simmonsville Road.
The victim told police that his wife was inside the store shopping as he sat in their car in the parking lot with the driver’s side window down.
Suddenly two men, described by the victim as African-American and wearing dark clothing, came to the window of the vehicle, and one of them pointed a handgun at the victim and said, “Give me your keys, cellphone and wallet,” the report said.
The victim added that the man who pointed the gun appeared to be tall and skinny with short, curly hair and light facial hair.
The man told police he refused to give the men his keys but did hand over his cellphone and wallet. One of the men looked at the cellphone and tossed it back into the victim’s car, the report said.
The two then fled toward Pennington Drive on foot before getting in a dark Ford F-150 truck and driving away.
Police searched the area and were not able to find the suspects. They collected DNA from the victim’s phone and the driver’s side door to investigate further.
