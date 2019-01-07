Security officer hit bicyclist with car in this Hilton Head gated community, lawsuit says

A Pennsylvania bicyclist who alleges he was struck by a car driven by a Long Cove Club security officer in November of 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the Hilton Head gated community.
The unnamed security officer is also cited in John Wilson’s $25,000 suit, which seeks damages for personal injury and negligence, according to court documents in the Beaufort County 14th Judicial Circuit filed in December 2018.
The suit says Wilson sustained “permanent physical injury to his spine,” has chronic pain and has undergone rehabilitation after the collision on Nov. 24, 2017.
It claims the Long Cove Club acted negligently in hiring the security officer because the community “should have known” he was “likely to drive his truck in a negligent and reckless manner” because of “prior actions/ conduct.”
Joe Cortopassi, Wilson’s attorney, said Monday he was unavailable to comment on the suit, which does not cite specific actions by the security officer that would have deemed him incompetent to drive a club-owned vehicle.
Leon Crimmins, Long Cove Club’s general manager, said in December the community had no comment on the pending lawsuit.
Wilson is requesting a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.
