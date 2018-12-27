Crime & Public Safety

Keep an eye on your shopping carts. Purse snatching reported outside Bluffton store

By Caitlin Turner

December 27, 2018 01:38 PM

A woman’s purse was stolen Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Bluffton store as she unloaded her grocery cart, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the Bluffton Sam’s Club. The woman said she was unloading her purchases from the cart into her vehicle when a man “grabbed her purse” and ran to a black vehicle. The vehicle then drove away.

The bag was a black leather Michael Kors purse valued at $130 with bank cards, the woman’s ID, and gold and diamond earrings inside.

No arrest was listed in the report.

