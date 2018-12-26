2 Bluffton homes found with bullet holes on Christmas Eve, reports say

Bluffton police officers found suspected bullet holes in two homes Christmas Eve, according to three reports.
In one of the reports detailing the incidents, a man said he heard two or three shots that he thought might have been fired at his vehicle while he was driving in the Heritage at New Riverside neighborhood around 5:30 a.m.
No bullets damaged his vehicle, but officers found two .40-caliber shell casings along Heritage Parkway near where the man said he heard the shots.
Later that morning, around 7:30 a.m., police took another report after a resident along Heritage Parkway noticed a bullet hole on the exterior wall of his garage.
Around 10 a.m., another resident along Hidden Lakes Circle reported a bullet hole on the side of his residence. The projectile that struck the home appeared to be a .40-caliber bullet, one officer wrote.
No suspects or arrests were listed in the reports.
