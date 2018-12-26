Crime & Public Safety

2 Bluffton homes found with bullet holes on Christmas Eve, reports say

By Caitlin Turner

December 26, 2018 01:58 PM

Stock image
Stock image

Bluffton police officers found suspected bullet holes in two homes Christmas Eve, according to three reports.

In one of the reports detailing the incidents, a man said he heard two or three shots that he thought might have been fired at his vehicle while he was driving in the Heritage at New Riverside neighborhood around 5:30 a.m.

No bullets damaged his vehicle, but officers found two .40-caliber shell casings along Heritage Parkway near where the man said he heard the shots.

Later that morning, around 7:30 a.m., police took another report after a resident along Heritage Parkway noticed a bullet hole on the exterior wall of his garage.

Around 10 a.m., another resident along Hidden Lakes Circle reported a bullet hole on the side of his residence. The projectile that struck the home appeared to be a .40-caliber bullet, one officer wrote.

No suspects or arrests were listed in the reports.

Caitlin Turner

Caitlin Turner is the retail and business reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked in the news industry for five years in both Ohio and South Carolina and loves the Lowcountry life.

  Comments  