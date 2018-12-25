Robbery near Bluffton Library, Old Town lands man in hospital, police report says

A man claimed he was robbed and beaten late Monday night while walking to Nicklepumpers in Old Town Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) report.
The man, who lives on Lake Linden Drive, said he was walking along a trail near the Bluffton Community Library when three black males “jumped” him at around 11:15 p.m., the report said.
The victim’s wallet and cell phone were stolen, and while none of the robbers had a weapon, the man believed one may have used a stick to hit him in the face, according to the report.
Bluffton Police has since taken over the investigation from the BCSO, according to the report. The three suspects’ identities remain unknown, the report said.
The man was taken to Hilton Head Medical Center for face and hand injuries, the report said.
