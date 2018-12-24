Sun City man had ‘bad blood’ with neighbor, then found dings on his Lexus, report says

Sun City Hilton Head security officers encouraged a resident to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after he found dents and dings in his garage and Lexus consistent with shots from a pellet or BB gun, according to a police report.
The man, who lives on Doncaster Lane in Sun City, told police he and another male neighbor have had an ongoing dispute, the report said. However, the dispute to this point had only been verbal in nature, according to the report.
Although the man was not sure if the neighbor, with whom he said he has “bad blood,” did in fact cause the damage, he told police he planned to purchase a surveillance camera to capture any further incidents, the report said.
The man also did not want police to speak to his neighbor out of fear that it may cause more problems, the report said.
Police confirmed the Sun City security officers’ analysis that the damage was caused by a small “projectile,” according to the report.
