Bluffton police warn residents in 170 neighborhoods after series of car break-ins

Some Bluffton residents living in neighborhoods off SC 170 woke up on Christmas Eve to discover they were victims of burglary, according to Bluffton Police Department officials.
The Bluffton Police Department is actively investigating a series of car break-ins in Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge, Southern Oaks at New Riverside and The Meadows at New Riverside.
A resident in Southern Oaks witnessed one of the break-ins and watched the suspects enter a black SUV before fleeing the area, Lt. Joe Babkiewicz said Monday. He said the witness did not have a detailed description of the suspects.
The crimes likely occurred late Sunday night and early Monday morning, Babkiewicz said.
The Meadows and Cypress Ridge saw more reports of break-ins than Mill Creek, Babkiewicz said.
He said all the break-ins were crimes of opportunity.
“They are going through unlocked car doors,” Babkiewicz said. “Lock your doors. If you see something suspicious — call us.”
Babkiewicz said the department will be doing extra patrols throughout the area.
