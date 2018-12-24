Manager pins drunk customer to the ground at this popular Hilton Head bar, report says

An intoxicated customer at Poseidon Coastal Cuisine on Hilton Head Island got violent after he had to be forcibly removed from the bar and pinned down to the ground, early Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A Poseidon’s manager confronted the drunk man after he was trying to fight other customers at the bar, the report said. After the manager intervened and took the man out, he tried to assault the manager, according to the report.
The manager held down the man and called police at around 4:45 a.m. Once police arrived, the man said that he “wanted to sue everyone,” the report said.
Paramedics later came to take the drunk man to a hospital because of how intoxicated he was, according to the report. The manager asked that the customer be given a trespass notice, which police provided, the report said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments