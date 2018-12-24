Crime & Public Safety

Someone got punched at a Christmas party in this Hilton Head gated community, report says

By Alec Snyder

December 24, 2018 01:53 PM

A Hilton Head Christmas party in Port Royal Plantation that began with singing Christmas carols allegedly got violent, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A Sunday night house party on Hilton Head Island began with drinking and singing along to a musical instrument, according to the report.

When a guest asked the group to quiet down so everyone could hear the performance, another guest continued being exceptionally loud, a witness told police. After asking that man, who was allegedly drunk, to lower his voice, the two men got into an argument, according to the BCSO report.

After the complaining guest turned around to walk away, the other guest allegedly punched him in the nose twice, according to the report. The intoxicated man then left, the report said, while the complaining man called police.

An officer on the scene couldn’t find any sign of injury to the complaining man, who refused medical treatment. His wife also did not pursue a police report at that time, and nobody at the party witnessed the physical altercation, according to the report.

The alleged drunk guest could not be found at the time to provide his side of the story, the report said.

