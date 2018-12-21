Beaufort Co. man says he ate sandwich with glass inside at local McDonald’s, lawsuit says

A Beaufort County man has filed a lawsuit against a Beaufort McDonald’s after he claims he was given a sandwich that contained glass two years ago.
Keith Ellis filed the lawsuit against Emry Restaurants, LLC., and McDonald’s after he visited the restaurant’s 850 Parris Island Gateway location on March 31, 2016, according to the suit filed Monday in Beaufort County Court.
Ellis claimed that he paid for a steak, egg and cheese sandwich on the day of the incident and went out to his car to eat it. When he took a couple of bites, he realized the sandwich contained glass.
“Before (Ellis) determined there was glass in the sandwich, he felt something sharp and hard cut his upper lip area,” the lawsuit says. “(Ellis) immediately pulled the sandwich from his mouth and pulled a sharp piece of glass from his upper lip.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Ellis then returned to the restaurant to speak with an employee. When he showed the employee the sandwich, the employee apologized and offered to replace it, the lawsuit says.
Instead, Ellis asked for a refund and for the employee to return the sandwich to him, but it had been thrown away in a compactor.
When he returned to his car, Ellis said in the lawsuit that he noticed his lip and jaw had began to “swell and bleed.” The injury allegedly got worse and Ellis had to rinse his mouth stop the bleeding.
The lawsuit claims the restaurant failed to ascertain the sandwich contained glass, failed to properly monitor and check the food and knew that the glass was “most probably” in the food prior to serving it to Ellis.
A specific amount that Ellis is suing for was not mentioned in the lawsuit. Instead, the lawsuit says Ellis sustained actual and punitive damages including medical bills, pain and suffering and mental anguish. Cost of medical care and other damages could be set forth in a possible trial, the lawsuit says.
An attempt to reach McDonald’s corporate offices for comment on the lawsuit Friday was not immediately returned.
Comments