A Beaufort County man delivers pizza and they steal his car at gunpoint, police say

A Papa John’s Pizza employee attempted to deliver a pizza at The Oaks apartment complex in Burton when two men stole his car, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The delivery man told police no one answered the door when he knocked on the apartment for the pizza order. As he returned to his car, he was approached by two men in the parking lot.
The men told the driver that they ordered the pizza and someone else would pay for it, the report says. The driver attempted to call the number on the order and return back to the apartment when one of the men put a gun to his back.
“Give me everything you got,” one of the men said. “Phone or life; move or die.”
The armed robbers then entered the delivery man’s car and fled the area, the report said.
Police were able to make contact with the resident at the apartment the pizza order was made for. The resident denies placing the order.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday that the case remains active and the vehicle has not been recovered.
