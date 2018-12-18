Hilton Head woman assaulted, robbed as she lay in bed with her young son, police say

A man who allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife, slashed the bed she was lying on and dumped her and her son onto the floor in a Hilton Head Island home is being sought by police, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident occurred just before noon Monday at the home in the Point Comfort Club neighborhood, the report said.
Dimitri Lowry allegedly entered the victim’s home through a broken window, punched the woman in the face, and cut the mattress before flipping it over, causing mother and child to fall to the floor, the report said. He grabbed hundreds of dollars in cash and punched the woman in the face again, the report said.
The victim then ran out the front door, pulled her son to safety through the broken window and drove to her sister’s house to call 911, the report said.
Based on the victim’s statement, her injuries, and other evidence, a judge issued arrest warrants for Lowry, the report said.
Lowry faces charges of first degree domestic violence, first degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident, according to the report.
