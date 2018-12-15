Pizza delivery driver loses car, phone in Beaufort Co. armed robbery, police say

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle and phone were stolen Wednesday in Burton parking lot after two men held him at gunpoint, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. at The Oaks at Broad River off Riverchase Boulevard.
The victim said he works for Papa John’s Pizza as a delivery driver, and was supposed to be delivering a pizza to an apartment nearby. When he knocked at the door of the apartment, no one answered, so he went back to his car, the report said.
In the parking lot he was met by two men who said the pizza was their’s and that a woman was supposed to pay for it. The driver attempted to call the number that ordered the pizza, but it rang to an answering service.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He started to go back to apartment to knock on the door again when “the two males put a gun to his back,” the report said.
One of the two allegedly said “give me everything you got” and “phone or life, move and die.”
The men then fled in the delivery driver’s vehicle with his phone in the car, the report said. The vehicle was a 2012 Mazda.
The two men were described as African American. One had a slender build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a black or dark blue bandana across his face. He spoke with a southern accent, the report said.
The second was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and also had a slender build.
No arrests were listed in the report.
Comments