Beaufort County firefighter pleads guilty to giving alcohol to a minor

A Beaufort County firefighter charged with providing alcohol to minors will perform community service as part of a guilty plea Friday.
Diane Jones, who was a lieutenant with the Sheldon Fire District when she was charged, pleaded guilty Friday to transferring beer or wine to a minor, a misdemeanor, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesman Jeff Kidd said.
She was given a 30-day sentence suspended to time served subject to completing 40 hours of public service by Feb. 19, according to Kidd and online court records.
Jones was charged in March 2017 after police said she provided alcohol to her daughter and a neighbor’s daughter, both minors, in June 2016, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A neighbor told deputies Jones was home while the two girls drank alcohol and provided law enforcement with photographs another mother found on her child’s phone, the report said.
Jones is the wife of Sheldon Fire Chief Buddy Jones and is listed on the department website as an officer with the department leading a shift of four firefighters, according to its website.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not normally name those facing misdemeanor charges unless the person holds a position of public trust.
A phone message left at the fire station and on a cellphone number for Buddy Jones were not immediately returned Friday.
A phone message for Diane Jones’ attorney, Rose Mary Parham, through her Florence office was not immediately returned Friday.
