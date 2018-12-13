Beaufort County man convicted of beating stepson with electrical cord, officials say

A Burton reporter was sentenced to six years after being found guilty of unlawful conduct towards a child by a Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury Wednesday, a Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release stated.
Marreese Jamaul Fripp, 37, whipped his 10-year-old stepson with an electrical cord and belt, the release says. It says the child will have lasting marks on his abdomen from the beating.
“To punish a child in this manner is not only violent, it’s criminal,” Rebekah Luttrell, who prosecuted the case, said in the release. “Children are the most vulnerable people in our community and deserve the most protection.”
A forensic nurse who examined the stepson and three of his siblings told the jury about scaring and bruising on the children’s legs, backsides, stomach and arms. One of the siblings — confined to a wheelchair and nonverbal — suffered defensive wounds on his arms, the release says.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The disabled child was punished whenever he soiled himself, says the release.
Authorities were notified when the biological father of one of the children spotted marks on the child’s stomach.
Fripp’s previous convictions include domestic violence, second-degree burglary, failure to stop for a blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol and cruelty to children, the release says.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas Russo handed down the sentence.
Comments