Windows have been shattered on multiple cars in Bluffton this week, police say

Thieves shattered windows on at least three cars — using a 25-pound stone in one incident — and stole thousands of dollars in valuables in the Bluffton area since Sunday, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, two women were leaving the 5 p.m. Mass at Saint Gregory the Great Church when they got to the parking lot and found their windows “smashed out,” the report said. Both women’s brand-name purses, credit cards, Bose earbuds, and an iPhone X were among the items stolen from the cars, according to the report.
The woman who owned the iPhone was able to track the phone for a short time in Savannah before it was turned off, the report said. The Sheriff’s Office notified the Savannah Police Department, but they weren’t able to locate the phone at the time of the report.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, a volunteer at God’s Goods on Centre Drive parked her car at the store and left her purse on the front passenge-side floorboard with doors locked, the report said. She went inside for less than half an hour before coming back to her car and seeing someone had used a 25-pound or larger stone to break her car window and dent the exterior, the report said.
Her Michael Kors purse, along with her iPhone, wallet with credit card, driver’s license, insurance cards, checkbook and $45 in cash were taken, the report said.
Similar car break-ins were reported in Bluffton last week when two cars had their windows shattered in the Canonfit in a Sheridan Park parking lot within a couple days of each other, according to WSAV television station. One of the car owners told WSAV that the thief used a boulder to smash the window. Valuables — including an iPhone that was tracked to a location in Savannah — were also stolen from both cars.
