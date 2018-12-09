Crime & Public Safety

Savannah police stand off at hotel with shooter after finding woman’s body, sources say

By Teresa Moss

December 09, 2018 06:01 PM

Savannah Police Department engaged in a shooting standoff with a homicide suspect late Saturday night at a hotel after finding a woman’s body, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at America’s Value Inn on the 4000 block of Ogeechee Road at about 11:30 p.m., WSAV says. Upon arrival, police found the body of a woman.

A spokeswoman with the department told the Savannah Morning News that gunfire was exchanged between police and the suspect.

The homicide suspect was killed during the shootout, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation representative told WSAV.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, the report says.

The Savannah Police Department will investigate the homicide of the woman, Savannah Morning News says.

  Comments  