Heavy rain and coastal flooding likely this weekend for Beaufort County, weather service says

Beaufort County will likely see heavy rain and coastal flooding from a storm system developing along the Gulf Coast, a report from the National Weather Service Charleston says.
About two inches of rain is expected across the entire region. Some areas could see more than 3 inches. Low-lying and poorly drained areas could see flooding from the rainfall.
Moderate to locally heavy rainfall could start Saturday evening and continue through Sunday morning. It should slow the second half of Sunday.
Coastal flooding will likely happen a few hours ahead and after high tide on Sunday morning. High tide at Fort Pulaski is 9:12 a.m.
“Strong winds along the coast associated with the storm system will cause tides to become elevated this weekend,” the report says. “Tide levels will reach coastal flood advisory levels along the entire coast with the Sunday morning tide.”
Some areas could see low-end warning flooding thresholds, depending on wind strength and direction.
No warnings or watches had been issued as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
National Weather Service Charleston Confidence Level
- Heavy rain — Moderate
- Advisory level coastal flooding — High
- Warning level coastal flooding — Low
