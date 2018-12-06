Car crashes into the front door of a Bluffton bank, police say

A driver of a car crashed into the front door of the Wells Fargo located in the Bluffton Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
The driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake, Bromage said. He said, fortunately, no one was injured.
Crime scene tape blocked the entrance to the bank at about 4:20 p.m. Employees said the ATM remained in use.
Police, fire and EMS were no longer on scene.
A driver was injured when he drove into the Hilton Head Island Walmart in March. The accident started when the driver hit a parked car while backing up. He hit a second car before pulling forward until he hit the building.
