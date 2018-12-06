Lowcountry fight started over a gold chain. It ended in a fatal stabbing

An Estill man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after fatally stabbing another man in a fight over a gold necklace, according to a news release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Daniel Lee Fludd, 24, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Bobby Atkins, 40, of Hampton County. Fludd also received a concurrent five-year sentence for possessing a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Atkins bled to death on his mother’s Sapp Boulevard porch shortly before midnight March 22, 2017, the news release said.
“This was a senseless crime over a necklace,” said prosecutor Tameaka Legette of the Solicitor’s Office. “No one deserves to die this way.”
In police body cam footage that accompanied the news release, a woman identified as Atkins’ girlfriend can be heard begging police for help after the slaying.
She names Fludd as the assailant.
“She told authorities she, Atkins and Fludd had been walking around town trying to sell Fludd’s gold chain,” the news release said. “Unable to make a sale, Fludd tried to fight Atkins near First Estill Baptist Church when Atkins at first refused to return the chain. Although Atkins’ girlfriend eventually convinced Atkins to give the chain back, Fludd continued to harass him,” the news release said.
Atkins was stabbed in the chest, jaw and groin.
Fludd has three previous criminal convictions on his record, according to the news release. Those include fraud in Massachusetts in 2010, shoplifting in Beaufort County in 2012 and willful obstruction of law enforcement in Georgia in 2013.
A Hampton County General Sessions Court jury deliberated about an hour before the guilty verdict.
Comments