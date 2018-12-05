Man sends brick through Beaufort area business glass door in burglary, police say

A man threw a brick through the glass door of Video Warehouse on Lady’s Island Sunday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Video footage showed a man wearing a hoodie and gloves throw the brick twice at the window before it shattered. The man then entered the store and checked the cash register and a filing cabinet before running out of the store and toward Sams Point Road.
Police were alerted to the burglary via an alarm system that activated when the door shattered. They arrived after the suspect had fled.
The owner of the store told police that he removes the money from the register nightly and that nothing was stolen from the business.
