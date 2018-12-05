Beaufort County man says someone stole his package as he finished dinner, report says

A Callawassie man told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his UPS package in the minutes it took him to finish making dinner.
The man said he was making dinner when he heard the doorbell ring. He looked out the door and saw the package along with the UPS truck driving away.
He spent another 15 minutes on dinner before going back to retrieve the package, the report says. His package containing batteries, a battery charger and safety glasses was missing.
The man believed someone was following the UPS truck and stealing their packages. He also noted that a woman has been going door to door in the neighborhood in recent days.
