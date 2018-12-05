A dozen or more golf carts stolen from Beaufort County marina, police say

Between 11 and 15 golf carts were stolen from Fripp Island Marina on the morning of Nov. 28, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
An employee with the marina said the carts were moved to an empty lot on the property ahead of Hurricane Michael.
He told police he saw the carts on the lot when he left for work at 7:30 a.m. The carts were not there when he returned home at about 10:45 a.m.
A cable threaded through the carts had been cut, the report says. The man told police someone had cut a different cable several weeks ago but nothing was stolen at that time.
A deer camera was installed after the incident several weeks ago, the employee said. He told police he would provide them with the footage.
Deputies also found tire marks and shoe impressions at the scene.
