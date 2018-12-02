One person injured in rollover accident on Hilton Head Cross Island, officials say

One person was transported to an area hospital after a vehicle they were in overturned on the Cross Island Parkway Sunday morning, according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue officials.
The vehicle overturned at about 7:33 a.m., said Joheida Fister, the island’s fire and rescue spokeswoman.
Fister said the accident occurred where the roadway splits and motorists can either go to Gumtree Road or over the overpass. Vehicles were routed to Gumtree Road for about an hour as the crash was cleared at about 8:43 a.m.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the vehicle hydroplaned before overturning. He said the driver was arrested for having no driver’s license.
Fister said only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
