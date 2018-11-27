Beaufort County grocery store evacuated after display catches fire, officials say

Food Lion on Shanklin Road was evacuated Tuesday for a fire started by a display light, according to Burton Fire Department officials.
Burton Fire Department received a report of the fire late Tuesday afternoon.
The fire caused minor damage to a shelf.
“Great job by store staff for handling the emergency,” a tweet from the department says.
The Food Lion was evacuated about a year ago after staff smelled gas. Firefighters discovered it was coming from a leaking portable propane tank.
MCAS Beaufort Fire Department assisted with Tuesday’s fire.
