Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort County grocery store evacuated after display catches fire, officials say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 27, 2018 05:53 PM

Food Lion on Shanklin Road was evacuated Tuesday for a fire started by a display light, according to Burton Fire Department officials.

Burton Fire Department received a report of the fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire caused minor damage to a shelf.

“Great job by store staff for handling the emergency,” a tweet from the department says.

The Food Lion was evacuated about a year ago after staff smelled gas. Firefighters discovered it was coming from a leaking portable propane tank.

MCAS Beaufort Fire Department assisted with Tuesday’s fire.

