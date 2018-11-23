Beaufort man arrested on child exploitation charges possessed pornography, authorities say

A Beaufort man was arrested Tuesday on two charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Mitchell Alan Wilson, 26, was charged with one third-degree count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18. Both are felony offenses, and each are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release.
Campbell was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
The investigation revealed that Campbell allegedly possessed child pornography and sent nude images to a minor via social media, the release said.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
As of Friday morning, Campbell was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.
Comments