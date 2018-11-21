Bluffton man arrested on charge related to child pornography, police say

A Bluffton man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly uploading child pornography to the Internet from computers and other electronic devices, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Jose Carrillo-Estupinan, 47, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip through the S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children about child pornography allegedly being uploaded at 52 Haigler Blvd.
A search warrant was served at the location Wednesday, and numerous computers, mobile telephones and electronic storage devices were seized. An in-depth forensic examination of the devices could lead to more charges, the Sheriff’s Office report said.
Carrillo-Estupinan, who was present at the time the warrant was served, was interviewed by investigators and allegedly told them he was solely responsible, the report said.
He was being held at Beaufort County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.
Comments