Scammers are targeting sex offenders in Beaufort County, police say

Scammers are targeting Beaufort County residents — specifically those on the sex offender registry, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert says.
Residents have reported that the scammers are impersonating Sheriff’s Office deputies. The impersonators say the residents need to pay a fine to avoid arrest and jail time.
The scammers ask for the fine to be paid via GreenDot, Google Play and GameStop cards.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment of a fine over the phone, the alert says.
It says residents should never comply with instructions from callers claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office.
If you receive a similar call, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or a law enforcement agency near you, the alert advises.
