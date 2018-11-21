Police find teen, guns in vacant Bluffton home. He said he’d been living there for weeks

A teenager found living in a vacant home in Bluffton was issued a trespass notice after he was found inside the home with two rifles and said he had been staying there for weeks, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Queens Way on a report of breaking and entering after the caller told police he saw an unknown male walking in the yard of the home and going inside the home.
Deputies found a sliding back door open at the home and, when they entered, they noticed a rifle laying on the floor and another rifle on the kitchen counter.
They could also hear water running inside the home, the report said.
“In the kitchen, I noted there to be clothing, drinks and food from Pizza Hut,” a deputy wrote.
As they continued to search the home, deputies located a 14-year-old male in a bedroom.
The teenager had a key to the home in his front pocket and told deputies he and his “homeboys” had broken into the house and had been staying there “for several weeks,” the report said.
A real estate agent who responded to the home noted that the lock box containing the key was missing, and the teenager was issued a trespass notice.
The teenager told deputies the rifles belonged to his father.
No charges were filed.
