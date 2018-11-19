Bluffton Police investigating after man robbed and shot in leg

A man was hospitalized after he was robbed and shot in the leg Sunday night on Burr Way in Bluffton, according to reports from the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bluffton Police are investigating the shooting, but as of Monday afternoon there were “no plausible suspects” in the case, spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said. He said officers had spoken with the victim and were still collecting details about what happened and talking to witnesses.

The victim had a gunshot wound in his right upper thigh, and a camouflage pump-action shotgun was on the ground nearby, the Bluffton Police report said.

Two shell casings were found as well, the Sheriff’s Office report said.





The man was transported to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after 10 p.m., the reports said.

A witness told officers he saw four men in a dark red Toyota Camry with a broken tail light leaving the area just after the shooting, the Bluffton report said.