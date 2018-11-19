Stranger told Bluffton girl to get into car, then another man chased her, police say

An 8-year-old girl reportedly was walking in her Bluffton neighborhood Friday evening when a man told her to get into his car, and another one chased her down the street, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Blakers Boulevard and Crabble Mill Drive in the Mill Creek neighborhood, an initial report said.
As the girl was walking, a man in a gray vehicle described as a sedan or SUV pulled up next to her and said her father told him to pick her up, the report said.
The girl told police she had never seen the man before, according to the report.
She noticed another man walking behind her, so she began running home, the report said.
The man chased her but wasn’t able to catch her, the report said.
The driver was described as a black male in his early 20s with blonde hair on top and shaved sides and the other suspect was a black male, the report said. No other description of the men was provided.
There were surveillance cameras on a home in the area that police will be reviewing, the report said.
Bluffton Police have extra patrols in the area where the incident happened and in other subdivisions surrounding it, spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.
He said they have not received any other reports similar to this one, so it seems to be an isolated incident.
Comments