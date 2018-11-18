Man says his wife has been ‘acting out’ after choking her at Beaufort Co. bar, police say

A Beaufort County man was arrested with assault and battery in the third degree after choking his wife and assaulting a worker at Highway 21 Bar in Burton.
The man came to the bar already drunk, looking for his wife. He told police later she recently had been “acting out.”
Staff at the bar told him he was not allowed to be at the business. He attempted to enter anyway.
A worker told police he grabbed and yanked their arm causing a small laceration in the process.
His wife met him outside in an attempt to calm him down. At this time, he pushed the woman’s shoulder and head onto a car. He then attempted to choke her, the report says.
The woman says she screamed for help when he released his grip on her throat. A witness called 911.
Deputies saw the man holding his wife against a car upon their arrival.
The report notes the woman had swelling on her face and bruising on her neck.
