Police say this man robbed a Yemassee store with a gun. Can you help find him?

Police are searching for a Walterboro man accused of robbing a Yemassee convenience store at gunpoint and firing inside the building, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
Authorities are looking for Joey Dean Coleman, 28, after police were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. to the Snappy Food Convenience Store at 145 Yemassee Highway on a report of a disturbance and shots fired.
The clerks at the store told police that an African American male pulled a gray or silver pistol on them, demanded the money in the register and “pistol whipped” one clerk across the head, the release said.
The employees were ordered to the ground while the suspect retrieved money from the register and then discharged his firearm behind the counter multiple times, striking a tobacco display twice and the ground near one of the clerks.
An investigation led police to believe Coleman is the man suspected in the robbery. He allegedly left the scene in a white Lexus RX 330 SUV with SC license plate JZS642.
Coleman is described as having black hair, brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and 177 pounds.
He is wanted on warrants of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and attempted murder.
Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
A second man, Damian Devonta Fennell, 26, of Yemassee, was in the vehicle at the time of the crime. He was arrested later in Yemassee, the release said.
Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-921 or Capt. Joe Loadholt with the Yemassee Police Department at 843-812-8790.
Comments