St. Helena man wanted on federal warrant arrested with cocaine, weed, stolen gun, police say

A St. Helena Island man was arrested Thursday morning after leading deputies on a brief chase which revealed trafficking amounts of cocaine, marijuana and a handgun, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On the morning of the arrest, deputies accompanied by a local task force officer of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives unit were searching for Holmes on St. Helena Island. Holmes was wanted on a federal arrest warrant, the release said.
They spotted Holmes driving on Seaside Road.
When deputies activated their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to pull Holmes over, he allegedly kept driving.
“In an attempt to elude the deputy, (Holmes) turned onto Coffin Point Road,” the release said. “Holmes continued to drive and pulled into the driveway of a Coffin Point Road residence.”
From there, Holmes allegedly drove around the back of the home, where he stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody.
A K-9 unit at the scene alerted deputies to drugs inside the vehicle.
Inside, deputies found “trafficking weights” of both powder and crack cocaine, a distribution weight of marijuana and a handgun, the release said.
The handgun was later found to have been reported stolen.
Holmes was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he was still being held Saturday morning on a $10,000 bond.
A hold has also been placed on Holmes by the ATF on the federal arrest warrant.
