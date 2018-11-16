Vehicles roar down William Hilton Parkway through its intersection with Squire Pope Road on Friday. The intersection is the third most likely spot for a collision on Hilton Head Island.
Crime & Public Safety

At least 12 cop cars are on this Hilton Head road right now. Here’s what they’re doing

By Lana Ferguson

lferguson@islandpacket.com

November 16, 2018 02:59 PM

A large amount of police will be on Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island throughout Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies are conducting a search warrant in relation to recent burglaries at a home on the road, the release said.

People passing through the area will see a large amount of law enforcement throughout the rest of the afternoon, including tactical units, the release said.

A video posted online showed over a dozen police vehicles at the location near Stingray Drive and Squire Pope.

“There is a large amount of police there to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said.

This story will be updated.

