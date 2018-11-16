Deputies who protected Beaufort Co. during hurricanes entitled to more money, lawsuit says

A former deputy who alleges she and other officers were not paid for all the time they worked during two hurricanes has filed a class action lawsuit against Beaufort County.
Selena Nelson, who was terminated from both the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department, filed the suit with a Hampton attorney early last month. The suit was filed in the Court of Common Pleas 14th Judicial Circuit.
The suit says she and other deputies who worked during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017 were required by emergency procedures to report to various facilities and remain “on call” as a mandatory part of their job.
The suit contends deputies were only paid for the time they were dispatched from the facilities to answer calls. It says they should have been paid for all of the time they were at work, including time spent at the facilities.
The suit alleges Beaufort County “received the benefit of hundreds, if not thousands, of hours worked” by the deputies.
The suit says Nelson is suing on behalf of herself and “all others similarly situated,” which includes hundreds of current and former officers who worked the hurricanes. They’ve all been “directly and materially harmed and injured and have lost income and compensate damages,” the suit says.
The deputies are “entitled” to compensation for the total time worked in addition to interest and any further relief including attorney and witness fees, the suit says.
Tom Keaveny, the attorney for Beaufort County, did not immediately return a call Friday afternoon requesting comment.
Comments