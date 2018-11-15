Bluffton man faces federal charges in illegal immigrant ID case, Sheriff’s Office says

A Bluffton man faces charges of creating fraudulent identification documents following his arrest earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Juan Caceres-Salinas, 42, was arrested about 6 a.m. Nov. 7 at a Pine Forest Drive home, according to the report.
Caceres-Salinas was wanted on a federal arrest warrant, the report said. He and four others face federal charges because they allegedly “knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed together” to bring people illegally into the United States since December 2015, according to an indictment obtained by The Island Packet from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE is a part of Homeland Security.
They did so for “commercial advantage and private financial gain,” the indictment says.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina in Charleston is prosecuting the case, according to ICE.
He was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston and was still in custody as of Thursday morning, according to the jail log.
This story will be updated.
Comments