Bluffton fast food employee charged after assaulting manager with ‘hot crispy’ bacon, police say

A Bluffton fast food restaurant employee was charged with third degree assault and battery Friday after she slapped her manager while trying to force-feed her a strip of purloined bacon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The assault occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Fording Island Road, the report said.
A manager at the restaurant told one of the cooks to stop eating bacon in the kitchen while she’s working, the report said. The employee continued to eat the bacon so the manager told her boss.
That angered the employee, who backed the manager into a corner and “tried to shove hot crispy bacon in (her) face,” in an effort to make her eat it, the report said.
When the manager tried to push her away, the employee hit her on the left side of the face while hanging on to the bacon, the report said. The employee then threw “a cup of an unknown substance” at the manager, the report said.
At this point, another employee stepped between the women and the manager called 911, the report said.
A judge issued an arrest warrant for the employee, the report said.
