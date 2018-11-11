Beaufort Co. mom calls police after watching driver run through son’s bus stop, police say

Seconds after a mother watched her son step onto his bus last week, she saw a driver blow through the stop sign the bus had displayed, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The incident comes after parents across the nation were horrified by the death of three siblings who were struck by a pickup truck at a bus stop in Northern Indiana last month.
After witnessing the driver run the stop sign at Callawassie Drive and Robert Smalls Road, the mother followed the vehicle and called police.
The mother also confronted the driver after they pulled into a nearby school.
The driver told police she initially stopped but continued through the bus stop when someone honked behind her. She told deputies she was unaware there was a law about passing stopped buses.
A man, on the driver’s speakerphone, told deputies he was upset with them for not arresting the mother. He told deputies she should be arrested for starting a verbal altercation.
Deputies issued the driver a ticket for unlawfully passing a school bus. The mother was advised to not confront otherdrivers.
