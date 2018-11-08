Beaufort Co. father finds overdosed son in fetal position, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected heroin overdose in Burton on Tuesday, according to a police report.
The man’s father called police after finding him curled in a fetal position lying on his front porch. He told police that his son suffers from a heroin addiction.
Deputies found him unresponsive and turning blue upon arrival. It appeared the man had knocked over a side table, fan and two plants when he fell.
EMS administered Narcan to the man, which increased his breathing and awoke him. He told EMS he had crushed 80 mg worth of “oxy” and snorted it.
A dip can, containing an unknown narcotic, was confiscated, the report says. It said the substance would be tested.
