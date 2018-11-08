Beaufort Co. resident finds her roof damaged and an apology note, police say

A Lady’s Island resident returned home Wednesday to find a business card, two pictures and a note apologizing for damage to her roof, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report says.
“My guys were sent to replace your neighbor’s roof and hopped on yours by mistake,” the note says. “We are sorry for the mistake.”
The note also promised that damage shown in the pictures would be fixed by the company.
“We are in the process of getting what little damage was done fixed,” The note says. “This will be fixed today. There will be no leaks or lasting damage.”
The woman immediately called her husband, who instructed she should call the police.
Deputies contacted the roofing company, and an employee confirmed they were in the process of gathering materials to fix the roof.
The report says, the woman agreed to let a team of workers on the house to do the repairs. She also told police, several hours later, that the roof appeared to be fixed.
