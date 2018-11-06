Hilton Head woman arrested for causing a disturbance at a polling place Tuesday morning

A Hilton Head Island woman was arrested at a polling place Tuesday morning after disrupting the election process, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The 58-year-old woman was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Head Island library, which was also serving as a polling place for the midterm elections at the time.
Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the woman was yelling and “wouldn’t calm down.”
The Town of Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue responded to the scene but the woman refused treatment, according to spokesperson Joheida Fister.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman had not yet been released from the Beaufort County Detention Center.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
