Here are the fire protection changes coming to the Hardeeville area

Jasper County Fire-Rescue will resume fire protection of the Hardeeville Rural Fire District and Unincorporated Cherry Point Fire District starting July 1, according to a Facebook post from the fire district.
Two new fire stations also will be opened to accommodate service in that area.
One of the stations will be built on Stiney Road, and an existing commercial building will be used on Mead Road in the New River Commerce Park, the post said.
Additional personnel will be hired and equipment purchased for the areas.
The Jasper County Council made a decision to resume services to the area Monday night.
“We felt with the improved condition of the economy in Jasper County and with the desire to assume providing services to our own residents, the time was appropriate for this change,” chairman Tom Johnson is quoted as saying in the post.
The two district’s fire services were provided by contract via the city of Hardeeville since 2005. Those contracts end June 30, 2019.
