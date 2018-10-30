Pedestrian in serious condition after Beaufort County hit-and-run, police say

A 30-year-old male was walking towards Beaufort on the side of U.S. 17 when struck by a vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The vehicle did not stop, and police are asking for the public’s help, the release says. Auto body repair shops are specifically asked for help in finding the vehicle used in the crime.
It possibly was a black Honda CRV model between the years of 2010 and 2014, the release says. It could have damage to the front bumper, passenger side mirror and passenger side.
The accident occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. 17 near 2 Trask Parkway across from the Family Worship Church.
A police report shows deputies found the victim after church officials reported a possible burglary at the location on Saturday.
While sweeping the building, deputies heard a noise in the sanctuary that led them to the injured victim. The man was laying on the floor and speaking incoherently, the report says.
Specific injuries are redacted from the report.
EMS was called and transported the man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the report says.
S.C. Highway Patrol was notified of the incident after evidence was found on the roadway.
The report says a member of the church’s board asked to press charges against the victim for breaking the window and entering the church. The report says charges have not been filed as the incident is an active investigation.
