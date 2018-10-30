Multiple cars were broken into in this Hilton Head neighborhood last weekend, police say

Multiple cars were broken into sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect targeted cars in the Edgewater on Broad Creek parking lots and parking garage, the reports said.
Some residents reported nothing stolen from their cars but noticed items had been moved around. Others had things such as an $8,000 check and cash taken, the reports say.
Two cars had passenger windows shattered, reports said.
Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a green rain jacket, camouflage pants, and black boots enter the cars and put things in his pockets, reports say. A woman also told deputies she saw a man in a green rain jacket walking around the neighborhood late Thursday night when she pulled into her driveway, a report said.
Comments